Attack on journalists is attack on democracy – YS Jagan

Tadepalli, December 13: AP Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has strongly condemned the heinous attack on journalists in Pulivendula constituency’s Vemula Mandal.

Referring to the incident where media personnel were assaulted while exposing the irregularities in the local water association elections, YS Jagan termed it a disgraceful act that undermines democratic values.

“An attack on journalists is an attack on democracy itself. It is a blatant attempt to silence truth and suppress the voice of the people,” he stated.

Calling for immediate action, he demanded that those responsible for the attack be booked and arrested without delay.

He further criticized the ruling coalition government, stating that violence against the media has increased alarmingly.

“The government’s efforts to gag the media reflect its fear of truth being exposed. Such acts are not just undemocratic but also a sign of the regime's authoritarian tendencies,” YS Jagan remarked.

Stressing the importance of press freedom, he urged citizens to stand united against such anti-democratic acts.

“The safety of journalists is paramount for a healthy democracy. Suppressing the media is equivalent to suppressing the voice of the people,” he said.

YS Jagan called upon the government to ensure justice and safeguard the rights and dignity of the press to uphold the democratic fabric of the nation.