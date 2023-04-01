AP SSC Exams to Commence on April 3, RTC to Offer Free Travel 

Vijayawada: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams next week, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Education Minister said the class X exams will commence on Monday, 3 April 2023 and will conclude on 18 April 2023. Over 6.69 lakh students will appear for the board exams and a total of 3,449 examination centres are being set up across the state. Out of the total number of candidates registered for the examinations, 3.1 lakh are boys and 2.97 lakh girls.

Botsa Satyanarayana said the students will be allowed to enter the examination halls from 9 am onwards. The exams will start at 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm. Cell phones will not be allowed inside the examination centres and no cellphone zones have been created for the invigilators during the course of exams, he said.

The minister further added that around 800 squads including 156 flying squads will be deployed to prevent students from indulging in malpractice during the exams. The minister said the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will offer free bus travel for students who are appearing for their SSC exams between 3 April 2023 and 18 April 2023. The board has declared holidays for the schools which are notified as examination centres for the SSC exams.

