AP SSC 10th Exam Date 2026 OUT Now? Here's What We Know

Students in Andhra Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 10th class (SSC) exam schedule for 2026. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to release the SSC time table 2026 in October 2025, on its official website bse.ap.gov.in.

While the official dates have not been confirmed, there is widespread expectation that the AP SSC exams will be conducted in March 2026. Many reports suggest that the exams will take place during the latter half of the month, typically following the pattern of previous years.

Here's What We Know So Far About AP 10th Exams 2026:

The time table has not yet been formally released.

When it is published, students will be able to download the PDF directly from the BSEAP portal under the “SSC Public Examination 2026 Time Table” section.

The schedule will include subject-wise exam dates, timings, and essential instructions for candidates.

The exam is expected to be held in morning sessions, likely between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, similar to previous years.

The board is also expected to include adequate gaps between exams to help students manage preparation.

What Students Should Do Now

Keep checking bse.ap.gov.in regularly for the official time table.

Use the waiting period to strengthen your study plan, revisit weak topics, and solve previous years’ papers.

Stay aware that once the schedule is out, you will need to align your routine, travel and revision accordingly.

While final confirmation is pending, the indications are clear: AP SSC 2026 is on track for a March 2026 exam window. Students should stay prepared and watch for the official time table release in October.