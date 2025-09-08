AP Rains: Holiday Likely for Schools Tomorrow, Sep 9

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for an intense spell of wet weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several regions of the state. The warnings remain in place through September 12, as an upper-air circulation over the Bay of Bengal continues to drive unstable conditions.

According to the forecast, districts such as Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvatipuram, and Kakinada are likely to experience moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Local authorities are closely monitoring these regions, given their vulnerability to waterlogging, flash floods, and lightning strikes.

The weather department has cautioned that lightning and gusty winds could pose risks for those working outdoors. Farmers, fishermen, and residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary exposure.

With the safety of children in mind, state authorities are expected to declare a holiday for schools on September 9. This precautionary measure will help prevent disruptions for families and ensure that students remain indoors during the peak of the expected rainfall. Parents are advised to check with their respective schools for official announcements.

The exam season and regular classroom schedules may face temporary interruptions, but the decision is seen as essential to prioritise safety. Over the past few months, Andhra Pradesh has already witnessed a series of lightning-related fatalities, underlining the importance of preventive action during such forecasts.

Residents have also been asked to minimise non-essential travel, particularly in coastal and hilly areas where landslides and waterlogging can occur. Emergency response teams are being kept on standby in vulnerable zones, while district administrations are preparing relief measures in case of widespread disruption.

The next few days will be crucial as Andhra Pradesh navigates this bout of heavy rain. With schools likely to remain closed on September 9 and authorities on high alert, staying updated on advisories and avoiding outdoor activities will be key to ensuring safety for communities across the state.