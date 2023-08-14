AP NGO Leaders Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati, August 14: AP NGOs’ Association President B. Srinivasa Rao, General Secretary KV Siva Reddy and Advisor to Government (Employees’ Welfare) N.Chandrasekhara Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

They invited him to attend the APNGOs 21st annual general meeting to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on August 21 and 22, 2023.

