AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy Cries in Court, Says He Has No Link to ₹11 Cr Seizure

Businessman Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, named as Accused No. 1 (A1) in the alleged ₹3,200-crore liquor scam, broke down in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court in Vijayawada on Friday.

Reddy appeared before the court after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, seized ₹11 crore from a farmhouse in Shamshabad, Telangana, reportedly linked to kickbacks collected by him.

Denying any connection with the seized cash, Kesireddy accused the SIT of falsely implicating him. He challenged the investigators' claim that he personally handed over the ₹11 crore, demanding a forensic examination of the currency notes for his fingerprints.

He further requested that the date of issuance on the currency notes be verified with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and that the serial numbers be cross-checked to ascertain the truth.

The farmhouse was raided after Varun Purushottam (Accused No. 40)—allegedly a close aide of Kesireddy—surrendered to the SIT. He reportedly told investigators that he hid the cash in the farmhouse in June 2024 on the instructions of Rajasekhar Reddy (A1) and his assistant Chanikya (A8).

The farmhouse in question is reportedly owned by Sulochana, mother of businessman Teegala Vijayender Reddy.

During the hearing, Rajasekhar Reddy categorically denied transferring any money to Varun, and also refuted claims of being a benami owner of the farmhouse. He pointed out the absurdity of being linked to a property acquired 45 years ago, noting that he himself is only 43 years old.

After reviewing the arguments, the ACB judge directed the SIT to submit photographs of the seized ₹11 crore as part of the evidence record.

The case is part of a wider probe launched by the TDP government soon after it came to power, into what it alleges is a massive liquor scam that took place under the previous YSRCP regime. The YSRCP, however, has consistently claimed that the investigation is politically motivated. Recently, three-time MP Midhun Reddy was also questioned and arrested in connection with the case.