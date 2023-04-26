AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Results 2023 : Results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Examinations 2023 will be declared at 6 pm on Wednesday, by State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at an event held in Vijayawada.

The first-year intermediate exams were held from 15 March-3 April while the second-year intermediate exam were conducted from 15 March-4 April. Both general and vocational results were released at the same time.

A total of 10,03,990 candidates appeared for both exams where 4,84,197 were first-year students and 5,19,793 were second-year students. A total of 1,489 examination centers have been set up across the state for the examinations.

In the Intermediate 2nd Year Physics examination held on 27th March, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) found mistakes in the English medium paper. The board announced that 2 marks will be added to all the students who wrote the exams. BIEAP also found that the third question in Physics Paper 2 was wrongly given.

How to check AP Inter Results 2023?

Once the results are out, students can their results on the official website of BIEAP i.e. bieap. apcfss. in and results. apcfss. in. or students can log on to the Sakshi Education website for the direct link. Here’s how you can check:

Log on to https://results.sakshieducation.com

-Click on AP Inter 1st-year results 2023 or 2nd-year results Tabs available on the home page

-Enter the hall ticket number and click submit

-Your results will be displayed

-Download and save a copy for further reference

