AP DSC Results 2025: Date and Step-by-Step Guide to Check Mega DSC Results

AP DSC Results 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is all set to release the Mega DSC 2025 exam results. The AP DSC (District Selection Committee) works to fulfil the vacancies of teachers' posts across Andhra Pradesh. According to the sources, the results of the AP DSC are reportedly scheduled to be announced on August 11 or August 12 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results using their login credentials at the link on the official website: apdsc.apcfss.in.

AP DSC Results 2025 Download

The AP DSC exam was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025, in different exam centres across the state for 16,347 vacancies in the teaching field. Recently, the provisional answer key with the process to raise objections has been released at the official website. Now the result is set to be announced within days. The appeared candidates can check and download the AP DSC results for 2025 with the given credentials by the authorities.

AP DSC 2025 Overview and Official Link to Check the Results

As aforesaid, the AP DSC Exam was conducted for 16,347 teacher posts in the computer-based test mode from June 6 to July 6, 2025, at the different exam centres across the state, including the district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions and Mandal headquarters.

Exam Conducted Body: Department of District School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Name: AP DSC Teacher Recruitment 2025

Number of Vacancies: 16,347

Exam Conducted Dates: June 6 to July 6, 2025

Results Status: yet to be released

Official website to check the results: www.apdsc.apcfss.in

How to Download the AP DSC Result 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below.