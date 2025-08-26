AP DSC 2025: Post Change Not Allowed, Certificate Verification Begins August 28

AP DSC 2025: In a major setback to merit candidates who secured more than one post in the Andhra Pradesh DSC 2025, the option to change their job preference has been ruled out. DSC Convener M.V. Krishna Reddy clarified that the post choices exercised during the application process are final and cannot be altered. He emphasized that the priority of posts was considered before the exams and will remain binding.

This decision has left thousands of high-scoring candidates disappointed. In the latest DSC, over 10,000 candidates who qualified for multiple posts had selected Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) as their first option. As a result, despite securing eligibility for higher-level posts, they are now forced to accept only the SGT position. Even candidates who qualified for two or three posts will have to settle for their first preference if it was SGT.

While the Education Department had earlier provided four opportunities to correct TET marks and also allowed candidates to rectify errors in their applications, it has firmly refused to extend the same flexibility to post selection. This, many aspirants feel, undermines their merit.

Certificate Verification from August 28

Convener Krishna Reddy announced that certificate verification for candidates listed in the DSC merit list will commence on Thursday, August 28. The process, initially planned for Monday, was postponed due to delays in issuing call letters.

The Education Department will now make call letters available online, which candidates can download from the DSC website starting Tuesday afternoon. Verification will be held in the respective districts for all the posts applied by candidates under the zone of consideration.

Candidates have been urged to log in to the DSC portal, download their call letters, and strictly follow the guidelines mentioned.