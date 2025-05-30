AP DSC 2025 Hall Tickets: Here’s How to Download

The hall tickets for the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment exams will be available starting May 30. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

The application process for AP DSC 2025 has been completed, and the response was overwhelming. Around 3.53 lakh candidates registered, submitting over 5.67 lakh applications in total — meaning many applied for more than one post.

The state is recruiting for 16,347 teaching positions, including:

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT)

School Assistants (SA)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Principals

The computer-based exams will be conducted from June 6 to July 6, with two sessions each day. Around 40,000 candidates are expected to take the test daily — 20,000 in each session. Officials say exam centers are almost ready, and final checks are in progress.

Authorities have called this a great opportunity for unemployed youth and aspiring teachers across Andhra Pradesh. Given the large number of applicants, the competition is expected to be tough.

How to Download AP DSC 2025 Hall Ticket

Visit apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the link that says “Download AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025”

Enter your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and the captcha code

Click Submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed — download it

Take at least two printouts for future reference