AP CM YS Jagan Pays Rich Tributes to Noted Social Reformer Jyotirao Phule

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister YS Jagan wrote, Jyotirao Phule worked tirelessly for empowering the deprived communities and downtrodden. He was a man who pioneered the women's empowerment movement in modern India. We’re following his path.

అణగారిన వర్గాల కోసం జీవితాన్ని ధారబోసిన మహనీయుడు జ్యోతిరావు పూలే. ఆధునిక భారతదేశంలో సామాజిక న్యాయం, మహిళా సాధికారత ఉద్యమాలకు ఆద్యుడు. చదువులతోనే సమన్యాయం, అభివృద్ధి సాధ్యమని నమ్మిన మహాత్ముడు. ఆయన మార్గంలోనే మా పయనం. జ్యోతిరావు పూలే జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు.#jyotiraophule — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 11, 2023

Who was Jyotirao Govindrao Phule?

Jyotirao Phule was born on 11 April 1827 in Maharashtra. The 19th century social reformer spent his life to empower the deprived communities. Jyotirao was joined by his wife in his fight against untouchability and the caste system in India. To empower the women, he started his first school for girls in Pune. Honouring his contribution to the society, a social reformer Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar gave the honorary title of ‘Mahatma’ to Jyotirao Phule.

