AP becomes synonymous with Political Violence: YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grave concern over the rule of lawlessness and political violence over the past two months in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he said " It is with grave concern that we address the current state of governance in Andhra Pradesh, which has been marred by the rule of lawlessness and political violence over the past two months. Andhra Pradesh has unfortunately become synonymous with political violence, and the situation shows no signs of improvement.

Daily incidents of politically motivated violence, encouraged by the ruling party's leaders and carried out with the confidence of being in power, are becoming the norm. The recent murder in Nandyal district last night and the attack in Jaggaiahpet, NTR district, stand as stark examples of this alarming trend. To silence any dissent and prevent public protests, the TDP leaders and workers are resorting to intimidation and violence. Such heinous acts are a direct attack on democracy and the fundamental rights of citizens.

He also said that YSRCP will stand in solidarity with the victims of these atrocities and pledge to continue their fight against this oppressive regime. We urge the people of Andhra Pradesh to join us in condemning these acts of violence and to demand accountability from those in power, he said.