AP Assembly: House Passes 3 Bills On The Last Day of Sessions

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The State Assembly passed by voice vote, the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by Minister for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan, the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2023 tabled by Minister for Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment Gudivada Amarnath, and the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced by Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

On Thursday the AP Assembly passed seven bills in assembly included the AP Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams (GSWS) Bill, 2023, the AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Public Services Delivery Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Assembly passed by voice vote the AP Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams (GSWS) Bill, 2023, the AP Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

The Assembly also passed the AP Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by the Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna.

It also passed the AP Public Services Delivery Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by industries and commerce minister Gudivada Amarnath by voice vote. The AP State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by deputy chief minister (tribal welfare) Peedika Rajanna Dora was also passed.

