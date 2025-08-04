Andhra Pradesh Govt Jobs: APPSC Plans Big Change in Exam Pattern

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is planning a major overhaul in the recruitment exam process for government jobs across the state. According to reports, the commission has proposed that the preliminary (prelims) examination will be conducted only if the number of applications received is more than 200 times the number of notified posts.

For example, if 100 vacancies are announced, a prelims exam will be held only if more than 20,000 applications are received. If the applications are fewer, APPSC may directly conduct a single-stage recruitment process or the mains exam.

APPSC Changes Prelims Exam Rule for Government Job Recruitment

At present, APPSC conducts both prelims and mains exams if the total applications exceed 25,000, regardless of the number of vacancies. The Commission, however, feels this approach results in unnecessary expenditure and delays. The proposed change is aimed at streamlining the recruitment process and reducing costs.

If the state government approves the proposal, many future APPSC recruitments may be completed with just one examination instead of two.

About APPSC

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is a constitutional body established under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution. It is responsible for conducting recruitment for various civil services and government posts in the state.

Key Functions of APPSC:

Conducting competitive exams, interviews, and departmental tests for state services.

Advising the state government on recruitment rules, promotions, transfers, and disciplinary matters.

Preparing exam syllabi and guidelines for various recruitment exams.

Issuing notifications for Group-I, Group-II, Group-III, Group-IV, and other technical and non-technical posts.

This proposed reform, once implemented, is expected to make APPSC recruitments faster and more cost-effective.