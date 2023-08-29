Anakapalli TDP Leaders Join YSRCP

Amaravati: Anakapalli TDP leader M. Bharat Kumar and his parents Ramana Rao (Director, Visakha Dairy) and Dhanamma (former MPP) joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Tuesday.

Former DCMS Chairman G. Nageswara Rao and Visakha district Telugu Yuvatha general secretary M. Kumar Raja also joined the YSRCP along with him.

YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subha Reddy, Industries Minister G. Amarnath and the party's Anakapalli district unit president B. Prasad were among those present.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt to Take Legal Action Against Eenadu