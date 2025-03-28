Ancelotti dismisses links with Brazil, reveals no contact from national team

Madrid, March 28 (IANS) With reports suggesting that Brazil is looking for a replacement for current head coach Dorival jr, after the embarrassing 1-4 loss against rivals Argentina, Carlo Ancelotti, who is said to be the frontrunner for the job revealed he has had no contact from the national team and is under contract with Real Madrid.

Brazil, who are the record winners of the FIFA World Cup, have not won the tournament since 2002 and are looking past Dorival in hopes of making a strong run at the 2026 edition of the tournament.

“I don't remember speaking to Ronaldo about this. My contract is clear, I have nothing more to add. I have great affection for the Brazil National Team, their players and their fans, but I have a contract with Real Madrid,” said Ancelotti in a press conference.

“No, they simply have not (contacted him),” he added.

Ancelotti also reflected on the investigation opened by UEFA against Antonio Rudiger, Vinícius jr and Kylian Mbappe and Dani Ceballos for their celebrations against Atletico Madrid after the dramatic penalty shootout win over their city-rivals in the UCL Round of 16.

If the governing body decided to impose a ban against any player, the side will certainly be in trouble with a blockbuster clash against Arsenal in the quarter-finals on the books.

“We trust UEFA, let them investigate it. We believe everything was in order, the players celebrated. We'll wait to see what they have to say, we trust everything will work out fine,” he added.

The Italian head coach also spoke on La Liga President Javier Tebas’ comments surrounding Real Madrid and claims a ‘lack of respect’ for Real Madrid from his side.

“I was aware of his obsession with Real Madrid, but I wasn't aware he wanted to be a coach. As I've said in the past, he should focus on his own things. He's lacking a bit of respect for Real Madrid and for the coaches,’ said Ancelotti.

