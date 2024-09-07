Ananya Panday welcomes 'Bappa' home; shares photos with parents

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday on Saturday welcomed Ganpati Bappa with love and devotion at her home.

Ananya took to Instagram where she has 25.3 million followers, and dropped a string of photos from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the pictures, we can see Ananya wearing a pastel green coloured floral ethnic suit, with a halter neckline. She is seen joining her hands and standing next to a beautiful Ganpati idol at her home.

The snaps also feature her parents-- father and actor Chunky Panday, mother and costume designer Bhavana.

The post is captioned as: "Welcome home Bappppa".

Meanwhile, Ananya started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2’. The romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’.

It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya then played the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She was then seen as Pooja in ‘Khaali Peeli’, Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Ananya made her Telugu debut with 2022 sports action film ‘Liger’, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy were seen in pivotal roles, and American boxer Mike Tyson appeared in a cameo role.

Ananya then appeared as Pari in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Ahana in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

She next has ‘CTRL’, a thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat.

Ananya also has ‘Shankara’ and web series ‘Call Me Bae’ in the pipeline.

