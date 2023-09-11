Amitabh Bachchan lauds two women sarpanch in 'KBC 15': 'Your work is commendable'

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome two women sarpanch in the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15.

Neeru Yadav, popularly known as Hockey Sarpanch, from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, and Chhavi Rajawat former Sarpanch of Soda, a village which is 60 kilometers from Jaipur, Rajasthan-- will be seen making their way to the hot seat.

In the new promo shared by Sony TV on the social media, we can see the two ladies talking about their work, and how proud they are to work for their respective villages, setting an example for the women to balance household duties along with the administrial works of the village.

Lauding the two women, host Big B says: "jab mann me kuch kar dikhane ka jajba ho to har samasya ka samadhaan sambhav ho jata hai. Aap dono jis tarah ka kaam kar rahi hai gaon me bahut his sarahniye hai. bahut badhai aapko."

Sony TV captioned the video as: "#KaunBanegaCrorepati mein aayi women power #ChhaviRajawat aur #NiruYadav ji, ek aisi misaal banna chahti hain, jisse kai mahilaon ko prerna milne wali hai! Dekhiye #KaungBanegaCrorepati aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

