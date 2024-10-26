Amelia Kerr ruled out of remaining ODIs against India with injury

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) New Zealand women’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been ruled out of remaining ODIs against India after tearing her left quadricep muscle in the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In that match, Amelia suffered the injury during her spell of 4-42 and had come out to bat at number nine, where she remained unbeaten on 25, as New Zealand were bowled out for 168 in 40.4 overs in a chase of 227.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement that Amelia was taken for scans the morning after the game held on October 24, where New Zealand lost by 59 runs. The scans revealed a grade one quadricep tear requiring approximately three weeks of recovery.

NZC added that Amelia will return home on October 27 to start rehabilitation, with the side not going to call for a replacement in their squad with the final game of the series to be played on October 29.

“We’re really gutted for Melie. Injuries are always a challenging time for a player and we know how disappointed she is to not be able to play these games. Everyone knows how much of an integral part of this team Melie is so we’ll certainly miss her but we’re wishing her a speedy recovery,” said head coach Ben Sawyer.

Amelia had come into the ODI series against India after achieving a career high through New Zealand winning the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. She took 15 wickets – the most by any player in an edition of Women’s T20 World Cup – and scored 135 runs, including top-scoring with 43 in the final to help New Zealand lift the trophy for the first time by bagging Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament awards.

Without her, New Zealand’s task of coming back from 1-0 behind in the three-match series India becomes tougher, so as the chance to strengthen their positioning in the ICC Women’s Championship, where they are at sixth place with 18 points from 19 games.

To achieve automatic qualification for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, they need to be amongst top five in the table by winning their remaining matches in the championship and keeping their net run rate ahead of other teams. The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played in Ahmedabad on October 27, followed by the last game of the series to be held on October 29.

