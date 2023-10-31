Ambulance stationed at Fatehpur Sikri Fort where French tourist died

Agra, Oct 31 (IANS) The local administration has stationed an ambulance at the Fatehpur Sikri Fort in Uttar Pradesh where a 61-year-old French tourist fell from a high platform after a wooden railing collapsed and died, about five weeks ago.

It had taken 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive when the accident took place.

According to chief medical officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Srivastava, a dedicated ambulance facility has been provided at Fatehpur Sikri. Staff required for the service has been deployed, and the ambulance will remain parked outside the monument, Srivastava said.

On September 21, after Esma Boudjakbji Ben Yelles fell from the platform, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff called an emergency ambulance, but it arrived very late as it had to be sourced from about 20 km away in Kiraoli.

She was taken to a private hospital 40 km away from the monument to Agra city where she was declared dead.

