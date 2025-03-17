'Ambitious' Draper don't want to just stop, says main goal is to keep on 'knuckling down'

Indian Wells, March 17 (IANS) After winning his first Masters 1000 title at the Indian Wells Open by downing Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour, Jack Draper is determined to continue improving to create such moments again.

In addition to his third ATP Tour title and his first on outdoor hard courts, Draper will be rewarded with his Top 10 debut. He will rise seven places to No. 7 in the ATP Rankings.

“I'm not really thinking about any outcomes, ranking-wise or events-wise. I feel like I have achieved a lot in the last year, and it's been nothing to do with setting goals. Setting goals and saying you're going to do something, it's important to believe it, but if you're not putting in the work and putting in the sacrifice and the days of consistency together, then you're not going to achieve anything," Draper said.

“Me and my coach, we try waking up each day and approaching practice, approaching everything I do in a very structured way and a very consistent way so that I don't have many bad days. So when I do maybe have a bad day, my level is still very high.

"So obviously I want to be a great player, and I want to achieve amazing things in this sport, but my main goal is keep on improving and keep on knuckling down. I know there is a long way ahead of me. I'm very ambitious. I don't want to just stop here. I want to keep on going," the Briton added.

Draper flew out of the gates against the two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, claiming the first set in a lightning-quick 23 minutes, which Alcaraz termed as "one of the worst sets of tennis he’d ever played."

“I think yesterday was definitely a big moment for me. I hadn't felt that way on the court for a while where I felt like my energy was kind of sapped from the emotions from the match with Carlos and the environment and who I was playing,” Draper said.

“I think that third set yesterday was huge for me, because I came in today knowing this is a final, I might have the same feelings. But in truth, I felt kind of a bit nervous before I played, but then when I got out on the court, I felt amazing," he concluded.

