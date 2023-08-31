Amazon launches new initiatives to boost India’s digital economy, exports

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced a slew of initiatives to boost India’s digital economy and exports, along with an MoU with India Post for an integrated cross-border logistics solution.

The move will expand the e-commerce exports opportunity to lakhs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Additionally, Amazon is engaging with Indian Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFC) to enable its sellers deliver faster to their customers across the country.

The company also announced to introduce a generative AI-based personal digital assistant for sellers and opened its logistics and supply chain capabilities to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands across the country.

“We had recently announced an incremental investment of $15 billion in India across all our businesses by 2030 and will continue to be a partner in India’s growth in the 21st century”, said Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, Amazon during the ‘Amazon Smbhav Summit’ here.

India Post and Amazon also unveiled a commemorative postal stamp that celebrates the partnership between Amazon and India Post in reaching out to customers in 100 per cent serviceable pin codes.

“I am delighted to know about Amazon's commitment to digitising 10 million MSMEs, enabling 2 million jobs, and driving $20 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

“For lakhs of small businesses across India, digitisation can offer economic growth, broader customer reach, reduced marketing & distribution expenses, and access to foreign markets” Singh added.

The announcements followed Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the US in June.

“We are focused on investing long-term in physical and digital infrastructure and building cutting edge technology solutions to serve customers and enable Indian businesses to scale and grow in India and globally, thus contributing to India’s rising digital economy,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

