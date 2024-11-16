Alyssa Healy ruled out of WBBL due to knee injury, in doubt for ODIs against India

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) due to a left knee injury. Alyssa, the Australian skipper, is also in doubt about playing in next month’s ODI series against India, which begins four days after the WBBL ends.

“She will continue with her rehabilitation over the coming fortnight under the care of CNSW and CA medical staff,” said the Sydney Sixers, Alyssa’s WBBL franchise, in a statement, while announcing the 13-member playing squad for their clash against Sydney Thunder at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday afternoon.

The club has announced Frankie Nicklin as a local replacement for Alyssa in their squad. Alyssa wasn’t the wicketkeeper in the Sixers' loss to Brisbane Heat because of body management. The Sixers are currently sixth on the WBBL points table with three wins in seven matches and need to win three more games to enter the tournament’s knockout phase.

Alyssa had entered the tournament with a foot injury that ended her time early in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE in October, as Australia failed to defend their title after losing to South Africa in the semi-finals.

Australia’s ODI series against India begins at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on December 5, followed by the second game at the same venue on December 8, before playing the last game at the WACA Stadium in Perth on December 11. If Alyssa is to be unavailable for the series, then vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will become the stand-in captain.

The Sixers also said England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is also out of the squad as she returns to the national set-up ahead of their multi-format tour of South Africa, beginning on December 18.

