All are equal before law: Bommai on Rahul's disqualification from Parliament

Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said all are equal before law.

Bommai said: "Law is common for everyone. There is no separate law for Rahul Gandhi. A legal system exists in the country and everything goes as per law."

"The Congress leader had a feeling that he can talk about anything, and he had the opportunity to correct himself but he failed to do so," Bommai added.

The Chief Minister said Rahul not only spoke against an individual but also a community and this has hurt the people. A case was filed in the court which gave its verdict.

On party's probable candidates for the Karnataka polls, the Chief Minister said: "Wait and watch for list of candidates.

"A mammoth convention is taking place in Davangere in which around 10 lakh people are expected to participate.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will blow the trumpet of the BJP's victory. The Vijay yatra will begin from Davangere. People will be requested to vote for the BJP based on the work done by the double-engine government. There is no doubt about the BJP forming the government. The Prime Minister will be invited to participate in the Vijayotsava to be held in May," he claimed.

