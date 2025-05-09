Alexis Mac Allister wins PL Player of the Month, Wolves' Vitor Pereira bags Manager's award

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister has been named Premier League Player of the Month for April, winning the award for the first time. Alongside the Argentinian, Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira has bagged the Manager of the Month honour.

Mac Allister scored twice and registered one assist in five matches for Liverpool last month, helping the club seal their second Premier League title.

It is the first time a player from Argentina has received the Player of the Month accolade since January 2020, when Sergio Aguero won it with Manchester City. Overall, Mac Allister becomes only the fourth Argentinian to claim the prize.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach claimed the Managers' accolade after overseeing a perfect month, with his side winning all five matches in April to confirm their Premier League status for next season.

“It was a very, very good month for us. We were consistent, we were competitive, but this is the work of a lot of people in the shadows. We achieve nothing alone, without the staff, without the supporters, without these people working in the kitchen, in the gym and everywhere. The reward is for everybody,” Pereira said on Wolves' website.

Pereira is the fifth Portuguese manager to win the prize overall, after Jose Mourinho, Andre Villas-Boas, Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage, three of whom also managed Wolves.

It is the fourth time a Portuguese manager has won the monthly accolade this season as Pereira joins Nuno, who claimed the award in October, December and March with Nottingham Forest.

Wolves began and ended April with clean sheets, beating West Ham United 1-0 and Leicester City 3-0 respectively.

In between, they defeated Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with Wolves being the only team to go through April with a 100 per cent winning record.

