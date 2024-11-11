Alexander-Arnold in race against time to regain fitness ahead of Madrid vs Man City clash: Report

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Liverpool wingback Trent Alexander Arnold is expected to be out for two weeks after having to be substituted during the side’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Although Trent’s injury may not be as serious as initially expected, he will be in a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the team’s difficult fixtures that lie ahead after the international break. The 26-year-old was selected to represent England in the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland but will not be able to play as reported by Times Sport.

Liverpool will be playing their first game after the international break against Southampton on Sunday (November 24), followed by the UCL clash against Real Madrid, the team that is reportedly very interested in signing Arnold in the coming transfer windows, followed by a home game against defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arne Slot offered a post-match update on the injury sustained by Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself. He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something.

"That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close to the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can," said Slot.

Trent Alexander Arnold alongside Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will not be able to represent England after suffering injuries in the last round of Premier League fixtures before the break.

