Alana King’s Ashes heroics earn her ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February

Dubai, March 12 (IANS) Alana King’s sensational performance during the Women’s Ashes has earned her the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for February 2025. The Australian leg spinner edged out strong competition from her teammate Annabel Sutherland and Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong to claim the prestigious accolade.

Her win extends Australia’s dominance in the award, following triumphs by Sutherland (December 2024) and Beth Mooney (January 2025), making it three consecutive months that an Australian player has secured the honor.

This marks the first time King has received the ICC monthly award, and she was quick to credit her teammates for their collective success.

“It’s been a big summer for the girls, and we’re obviously really pleased to have retained the Ashes the way we did,” King said. “I was proud to have played a role in that success and will remember that series, in particular the Test match, for a long time. There’s no bigger stage than an Ashes Test on the MCG, and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”

King played a pivotal role in Australia’s dominant victory over England in the one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. She delivered a stunning match haul of nine wickets for just 98 runs, spearheading Australia’s emphatic innings and 122-run triumph.

In the first innings, King ripped through England’s batting lineup with figures of 4-45, helping bowl the visitors out for 170. With Australia taking a commanding 270-run lead, she returned in the second innings with even greater venom, claiming 5-53 to dismiss England for just 148. Her game-changing spells ensured Australia completed a dominant series win.

Beyond her bowling exploits, King also contributed in the field with two catches and a small contribution- three runs- with the bat. Her all-round display was crucial in Australia's sealing a historic 16-0 sweep in the multi-format Women’s Ashes series.

