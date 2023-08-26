Akash Choudhary gets his pooch a collar worth Rs 35K

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) On the occasion of International Dog Day, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' fame actor Akash Choudhary showcased his unwavering affection for his dog 'Hazel', by getting him a luxury label Gucci collar worth an astounding Rs 35,000.

Akash's heartwarming gesture is a profound reflection of the unbreakable bond between humans and their furry confidantes.

Hazel is now the proud owner of a Gucci Color Bone collar, a luxurious rarity in India and the UAE, especially for larger canine companions. Akash pre-ordered the collar from London.

He revealed his motivation behind this extraordinary gift: "Beyond the price, this gesture represents the depths of my connection with Hazel. Dogs thrive on love and companionship. The collar, in its elegance, symbolises the unique bond Hazel and I share."

Akash emphasises that the value is far greater than the monetary sum: "I got the collar to strengthen our connection and ease my guilt of not doing enough for his happiness. He's like a child to me and means everything to me. He has saved me during my worst times, and since he came into my life, I've been positive, never feeling sad or negative. He's so important that the thought of losing him is dreadful. He keeps me going, and I've stopped risky behaviors for his sake. I owe it to him to be alive and care for him."

"Expressing my emotions for him is a challenge, but one thing is certain - he's transformed me completely. Who I am and what I'm achieving today, it's all thanks to him. I owe my growth to him. He's brought stability, strength, and structure to my life. But beyond all, he's taught me patience. My attachment to him is so profound that I would go to great lengths for him, even risking my own life," he shared.

Akash also urged pet owners to cherish their furry companions with love and attention, emphasisng that it's the emotional connection that truly matters.

"Treat your pets and other animals like your own kids. Love them equally, regardless of wealth or status. What matters most to them is your affection, not material possessions. Cherish your time with them, as their lifespan is relatively short compared to ours. Offer them your full dedication. That's the most valuable thing you can do. Let this serve as a reminder to celebrate the joy our pets bring into our lives. The collar is more than a statement piece; it's a reflection of the love we share," Akash emphasised.

Hazel is Akash Choudhary’s adopted pet.

He currently plays the role of Viraj Singhania, Malishka's former best friend and ex-fiance in Zee TV's ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

The show revolves around Lakshmi, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi. However, things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead.

