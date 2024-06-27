Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire for One-Day Cup, five County Championship games

London, June 27 (IANS) Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has signed up with county side Leicestershire and will play in the entire One-Day Cup campaign, as well as five County Championship matches.

Rahane, 36, was to join Leicestershire for last year’s season before that stint was put on hold due to the right-handed batter being included in India's squad for the World Test Championship final and subsequent Test tour of the West Indies.

“I’m really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I’ve built a strong rapport with Claude (Henderson) and Alfonso (Thomas), and I’m looking forward to playing for the Club this summer. I followed the team’s results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I’m hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the Club this season,” said Rahane in a statement issued by the club.

Rahane has amassed 5,077 at an average of 38.46 in 85 Tests for India, apart from scoring 2,962 at 35.26 in 90 ODIs. His arrival ahead of Leicestershire’s opening One Day Cup title defence game against Notts Outlaws at Uptonsteel County Ground on 24 July will cover up for South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who is expected to be involved in the multi-format tour of West Indies in August.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya’s quality to Leicestershire. It was unfortunate that Ajinkya’s schedule didn’t quite work with ours last year, but it’s a massive boost to have secured his services for the business end of this season.”

“He holds immense experience and vital leadership qualities, which will be hugely beneficial to the team alongside his run-scoring ability. Ajinkya’s arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game’s best,” said Claude Henderson, Leicestershire’s Director of Cricket.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.