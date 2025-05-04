Ajaz Khan & Ullu App controversy: Police records the statement of Ullu App's manager

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) One of the episodes of the show "House Arrest" on the Ullu app has been embroiled in controversy. After objection was raised that obscene content was shown in the show, a case was registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai.

In the latest update, the Amboli police recorded the statement of the manager of the Ullu app on Sunday. It is also believed that summons will soon be issued to the owner of the Ullu app and the show's host, Ajaz Khan.

One of the contestants of the show, Gehana Vasisth, urged the government to file a case against Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Radhika Apte as well for exposing themselves on the screen.

Sharing a video, Gehana said, "I request you all, especially Priyanka Chaturvedi mam, and Chitra Wagh mam to please make it equal for everyone. Just like you have filed a case against Ajaz (Khan), the Ullu app, and the producers of the show "House Arrest", similarly please file a case against Priyanka Chopda, Radhika Apte, and Ranveer Singh."

"They are also the citizens of our respected country and are equally responsible for what they are showing to the public. They have fans in millions and the youth looks up to them. So kindly consider my request," she added.

The controversy erupted after a video from "House Arrest" went viral on social media. The clip featured host Ajaz Khan asking the contestants to enact sex positions in front of the camera.

Upset by the content in the video, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Ajaz Khan and Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of Ullu App.

Taking to their official X handle, the commission wrote, "Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent."

