Air India to launch direct Kolkata-Bangkok flight from Oct 23

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Air India on Wednesday announced that it will introduce a new non-stop service between Kolkata and Bangkok starting from October 23 amid the upcoming festive season.

"AI322 will depart from Kolkata at 10 p.m while the return flight AI321 will take off from Bangkok at 3.05 p.m. The flight, operated with a narrow body Airbus family aircraft, will have a two-class configuration of Economy and Business Class and operate six days a week from Monday to Saturday,” said an airline spokesperson.

“Besides lending a boost to tourism and trade in the two cities, the direct service to Bangkok will offer a unique opportunity to Air India passengers to take convenient connections via Bangkok to and from 10 popular destinations in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia on the network of Bangkok Airways, with whom Air India enjoys an interline partnership with seamless connections beyond Bangkok,” said the spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Air India currently operates a total of 14 flights to Bangkok per week with daily non-stop services from Delhi and Mumbai .

