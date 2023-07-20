AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In a big blow to the men's and women's national football teams, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has made it clear that it will not change its criteria for allowing the teams to compete in the upcoming Asian Games. As a result, Indian football teams will not take part in the marquee event to be held in Hangzou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The reason is failure to meet the Sports Ministry's criteria for team games of being ranked among the Top 8 sides in Asia. While the men's team is presently ranked 18th, the women's team is placed 11th.

On Wednesday, the IOA said in a statement: "As we gear up for the highly-anticipated event, the IOA reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in sports by strictly adhering to the selection criteria formulated by the Government of India vide their letter dated July 10. The adherence to these norms aims to foster a culture of transparency, meritocracy, and excellence in the Indian sports ecosystem."

While the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on its part, said that it will appeal the decision, men's team head coach Igor Stimac has even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, urging them to look into the matter.

IANS spoke to former footballers Bhaichung Bhutia and Mehtab Hussain to get their views in this matter.

Former India captain Bhaichung said that national teams not participating in Aisan Games is nothing new, as it had happened during his playing time as well.

“I don't think this is something new. During my time also, the team was not allowed to compete in Asian Games. However, I feel the government should allow the national team to participate in the Asian Games, with the AIFF bearing the cost. I am sure that the AIFF can approach the Sports Ministry, saying that it will bear the expenses if the government allows the team to participate,” Bhaichung said.

In 2018, when Praful Patel was the President of the federation, then AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das had written to the IOA expressing the federation’s disappointment over teams not being sent for the Asian Games.

“I wrote to the IOA expressing our disappointment over the decision taken without consulting with us. I also made it clear that if expenses are an issue, we are willing to pay for the team’s travel and stay,” Kushal Das had told the media.

Das told IANS on Thursday: “We had offered to pay for the expenses, but since participation had to be confirmed by the IOA after meeting the criteria, it didn’t accept our offer and as a result India did not compete in the 2018 Asian Games (held in Palembang, Indonesia). India had played in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, when IOA bore the expenses.”

Former India midfielder Mehtab Hussain, while refusing to comment on what the federation or IOA should do, asked that if the team is not allowed to participate in such tournaments, how will it understand where it stands.

“The government should allow the team to play in Asian Games. If not, how will one understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team at the continental level? How will the team progress or develop? Isn't it beneficial for the team if it takes part in prestigious events such as the Asian Games," Mehtab asked.

As things stand now, there is very little chance to see the Blue Tigers compete in the Asian Games, an event where the Indian men's team had won two gold medals (1951 and 1962) and a bronze (1970) in the past.

