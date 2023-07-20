Telangana Extends Holiday for All Education Institutions Till Monday Amid Intense Rainfall

Hyderabad: Amid the forecast of widespread rainfall during the next two days, the Telangana government has decided to extend the holiday for all educational institutions in the state till Monday.

Early this morning, the Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced a two-day holiday for the schools and colleges considering the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning and intense rainfall across the state. With the latest release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday (July 22) too.

“Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday,” Sabitha Indra Reddy had tweeted on Thursday morning.

