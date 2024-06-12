AIFF condoles demise of former India defender, celebrated coach TK Chathunni

Kochi, June 12 (IANS) Former India defender and reputed coach TK Chathunni, who passed away in Kerala, on Wednesday, after a brief illness. He was 75.

Chathunni is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A well-known defender of the 1960s and 1970s, Chathunni was a member of the Indian team in the 1973 Merdeka Tournament in Kuala Lumpur. He played six matches for the National Team.

In domestic football, he played for EME Centre, Secunderabad, Vasco Club, Goa and Orkay Mills, Mumbai. In the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, he played for Services.

"Chathunni was a dependable defender and later a top-class coach. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family at this time of sorrow,' said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

In the later years, Chathunni turned to coaching and had stints with several teams, including the Kerala Santosh Trophy side, Kerala Police, FC Kochin, Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar FC, Dempo Sports Club and Churchill Brothers.

"TK Chathunni was a reputed footballer of his time and continued to inspire footballers of later generations with his coaching. His death has created a void in Indian football,” said the AIFF acting secretary general M Satyanarayan.

