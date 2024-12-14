AICF chief Narang hails Gukesh, says he has started Chess Revolution 2.0 in India

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang while congratulating D. Gukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Champion has highlighted the role of the expert team he has assembled for helping him achieve success.

The 18-year-old Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of the 2024 World Chess Championship Match at Resort World Sentosa in Singapore on Thursday to become the 18th World Champion in the history of the sport. He also became the second Indian after five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

Gukesh broke the four-decade-old record of chess legend Garry Kasparov, who won the title in 1985 at the age of 22 years, 6 months, and 27 days.

On Saturday, AICF President Nitin Narang congratulated Gukesh on this achievement and said, "Gukesh's victory is not just a milestone in his career but also inscribes India's name in golden letters in the history of chess. Throughout the tournament, he displayed exceptional focus and patience, which is truly inspiring. Gukesh has emerged as a role model for the youth of today."

"After the 'King of Chess,' Viswanathan Anand, it would not be wrong to call Gukesh the 'Crown Prince of Chess.' Today, Gukesh has proven himself to be the Abhimanyu of chess, breaking through his opponent's defences with the right moves at the right time. In the truest sense, Gukesh has reaped the rewards of his ten years of hard work," Narang said in his note issued on Saturday.

The AICF President gave credit to the strong team of experts Gukesh had assembled this year which helped him become the youngest winner of the Candidates Tournament and then the youngest-ever champion.

"It is often said that behind every champion, there is an extraordinary team working tirelessly," Narang said.

He highlighted the role of Paddy Upton, the renowned professional mental conditioning coach who has worked with the Indian cricket and hockey teams previously,

"It is no coincidence that Paddy Upton, the renowned professional coach who has worked with the Indian cricket and hockey teams, put in relentless efforts to enhance Gukesh’s mental conditioning. This mental conditioning proved to be a game-changer, enabling Gukesh to meticulously analyse every move of his opponent and ultimately turn the tide of the match by its conclusion," said Narang.

"It was his coach Grzegorz Gajewski who harnessed his talent, enthused him with undying spirit to win the game, improved his skills of playing on very low time and most importantly trained him not to collapse during tough times.

"Gukesh's entire team — Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and Jan Klimkowski — demonstrated incredible enthusiasm and team spirit, staying by his side and helping Gukesh turn the game in India's favour," he said.

Gukesh had a mentor like Viswanathan Anand, who, like Dronacharya, refined his talent, the note said.

"Gukesh’s victory is not just an opportunity for celebration; it has created many emotional moments for all of us. This victory has opened doors to many possibilities and has made us aware of our potential.

India had long awaited a young talent who could raise the nation's flag on the global stage and carry forward the legacy of Viswanathan Anand.

"Gukesh has not only lived up to our expectations but has gone beyond them. It was Viswanathan Anand who broke the dominance of the Soviet and Western countries in chess and established India's supremacy. Gukesh has now taken that victorious journey forward.

"In the true sense, with Gukesh's victory, the 2.0 chapter of chess in India has begun, one that will witness many new records being added. Early signs of this shift in global chess were evident at the beginning of 2024, as India’s time was clearly approaching," said Narang noting that the country had achieved a grand double in the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad in Budapest, with the men's and women's teams winning the gold medal in their respective sections.

"Today, alongside Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi is also featured in the FIDE Top 5 Rankings.

Gukesh's victory has created a renewed sense of excitement for chess in the country, and we are likely to see positive results in the future," he said.

Narang stated that India, due to its vast population and immense talent, is emerging as the largest chess ecosystem in the world, as the Chess Federation is determined to make "Chess in Every Home" a reality. "Our motto is Har Ghar Chess, Ghar-Ghar Chess," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.