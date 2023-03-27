AI cameras to be installed in tiger reserves in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), March 27 (IANS) The TrailGuard-AI camera system will be installed in wildlife sanctuaries to revolutionise wildlife security system.

Artificial intelligence-powered TrailGuard-AI camera system is the world's most advanced wildlife monitoring and security system, which provides real-time images of the endangered species, poachers and landscape to the forest authorities.

It has been developed by RESOLVE in active collaboration with Clemson University, USA. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has engaged RESOLVE to strengthen wildlife security in tiger reserves of the country.

B. Prabhakar, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) said, "After Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, NTCA piloted the TrailGuard-AI project in DTR from November 22 to January 2023.

"The results during the trial period were spectacular, as we were able to receive real-time images of the tigers and other animals within a few seconds while two poachers were arrested from the protected area even before they could execute their nefarious designs," he said.

Unlike existing infrared cameras, which are easily traceable and often damaged by big wild animals and forest intruders, AI-powered cameras are very small (about 4.4 inch long and 0.9 inch wide and 1.2-inch depth) and camouflaged, thereby almost untraceable.

The smart cameras use artificial intelligence to segregate wild species, humans and others and transmit their images in real-time to officials through satellite.

"When fully implemented, the TrailGuard AI system will provide an advanced security system to protect and conserve wildlife, to put an effective check on poaching and other wildlife crimes, besides mitigating the human-animal conflict incidents," he said.

