Ahmedabad plane crash: MP BJP cancels all programmes scheduled for the day

Bhopal, June 12 (IANS) Upon receiving the shocking news of the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancelled all its programmes scheduled for the day.

Madhya Pradesh BJP issued a statement, mentioning that following the tragic incident of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, all programmes (organisational) scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled with immediate effect.

"All programmes, including professional and organisational meetings scheduled for today in view of the successful 11 years of the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra, are cancelled," MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma said.

"The tragic incident of the Air India Plane crash in Ahmedabad is shocking and extremely painful. I pray to God for the safety of passengers injured in this heart-wrenching incident," Sharma wrote X, expressing his grief.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences, saying it's painful to know about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"The news of the Air India Plane crash in Ahmedabad is sad and heartbreaking. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the safety of all passengers and crew members," Mohan Yadav wrote on X.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), on its way to London, with 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, crashed a few minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, were temporarily suspended after the accident. After a few hours, the flight operations were resumed.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a detailed investigation is underway into the crash of Air India flight AI-171.

