Telangana engineer sent to jail in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) A Hyderabad court on Thursday sent Nune Sridhar, an Executive Engineer in the Telangana Irrigation Department, to judicial custody for 14 days in a case of disproportionate assets.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which unearthed huge assets amassed by the officer, including a villa, three independent buildings, 19 prime residential plots, at least four flats, and stakes in multiple hotels, on Thursday produced him before a court, which sent him to custody.

Sridhar, who was serving as the Executive Engineer, Irrigation & CAD Department, Division-8, SRSP Camp at Choppadandi in Karimnagar district, was shifted to the Chanchalguda Central Jail.

The ACB raids on his properties are likely to continue for a few more days. The agency will be opening his bank lockers, which are likely to unearth his financial transactions. Based on the documents seized during raids, the officials may identify more properties owned by him or his ‘benamis’ (proxies).

The ACB officials conducted raids at his residence and 13 other places linked to him and his relatives on Wednesday. The properties unearthed include a village in Tellapur, a flat of 4,500 square feet in a gated community in Sheikhpet, a commercial complex in Ameerpet, three flats in Karimnagar, three buildings and 16 acres of land at prime locations in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal towns, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits.

The market value of the properties amassed by him is estimated to be Rs 100 crore. The engineer also allegedly spent crores on a destination wedding in Thailand for his son.

The ACB said a disproportionate assets case has been registered against Sridhar.

Sridhar was reportedly involved in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which is currently being investigated for alleged irregularities.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was on Wednesday examined by the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the project.

Alleging large-scale corruption in the project, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has vowed to make public the evidence of the same.

