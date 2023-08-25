Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police unveils comprehensive advisory

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Friday unveiled a comprehensive advisory to ensure seamless vehicular movement during the highly-anticipated event.

In its advisory, the DTP urged drivers to proactively adjust their travel plans in light of the anticipated traffic diversions on the two days.

Commuters have been requested to avoid embarking on journeys to areas falling within the designated Regulated and Controlled Zones.

However, recognising that some trips might be unavoidable, road users have been provided with specific alternate routes.

According to the advisory, commuters coming from North-South corridor routes can opt for Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila.

Motorists coming from South to North Delhi can take routes from AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square, Naraina Flyover, Rajouri Garden Junction, Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh Junction, Ring Road and Azad Pur Chowk.

Commuters travelling from East-West corridor can take Sun Dial/DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square and Naraina Flyover.

“Yudhisthir Setu, Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mall Road, Azad Pur Chowk, Ring Road and Lala Jagat Narayan Marg routes can be taken from people travelling from East to West Delhi,” the traffic advisory says.

It further cautioned that road journeys to the New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side will be affected on September 10 between 5 a.m and 1 p.m.

“Passengers are encouraged to utilize the Metro services. For road journeys, suggested routes include Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side, or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side,” stated the advisory.

Road journeys towards Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side will be also affected on September 10, from 5 a.m to 1 p.m.

“Passengers are advised to maximize the use of Metro services. Recommended routes include Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge,” it said.

