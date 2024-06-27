Agarwal, Acadia, and Gowshika enter semis in Asian Junior Squash

Islamabad, June 27 (IANS) Shiven Agarwal, Aadya Budhia and Gowshika M. moved into the semifinals in their respective age categories at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Thursday in what was a mixed day for Indians.

Second-seeded Agarwal beat local challenger Abdul Ahad Butt 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys’ U-15 quarterfinals, while Aadya and Gowshika, the second and fourth seeds in the girls’ U-13 section, put it past Mahnoor Ali (Pak) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 and Makaela Lin Cassidy (HK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 respectively.

Meanwhile, five Indian players lost in the quarterfinals, with Nirupama Dubey going down in a five-game thriller in the girls' U-19 section.

Other Indian results (quarterfinals):

Boys' U-17: 6-Yusha Nafees lost to 1-Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) 1-11, 7-11, 2-11. Girls' U-15: 8-Ankita Dubey lost to 1-Harleein Tan (Mas) 2-11, 5-11, 5-11; 9-Diva Shah lost to 2-Lo Pui Yin Chole (HK) 6-11, 6-11, 9-11. U-17: 6-Unnati Tripathi lost to 4-Doyce Lee Ye San (Mas) 3-11, 1-11, 6-11. U-19: 5-Nirupama Dubey lost to 3-Akari Midorikawa (Japan) 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 5-11.

