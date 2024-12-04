After WI’s defeat to Bangladesh, Seales and Sinclair fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) After West Indies lost the second Test to Bangladesh by 101 runs in Jamaica to level the series 1-1, bowlers Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair have been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

Seales has been fined 25 percent of his match fee after being found to have breached article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.” In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Seales’ disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

ICC said the incident occurred in the first over of Bangladesh’s second innings when Seales made an inappropriate and overly aggressive gesture towards the opposition’s dressing room after taking a wicket.

On the other hand, Sinclair has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after he was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.”

In addition to his fine, one demerit point has been added to Sinclair’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. ICC further said the incident took place when Sinclair ignored the instructions of the on-field umpires to stop using language deemed aggressive and harsh towards the Bangladesh batters.

ICC stated Seales and Sinclair admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Jeff Crowe and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire, Zahid Bassarath levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. West Indies and Bangladesh will now turn their focus to playing a three-match ODI series from December 8-12 at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, followed by featuring in three T20Is to be played at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, St Vincent from December 15-19.

