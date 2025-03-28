After nightlong prayers on ‘Shab-e-Qadr,’ thousands offer Friday prayers in J&K

Srinagar, March 28 (IANS) Thousands of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir offered the last Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan after nightlong prayer and recitation of the holy Quran during the ‘Shab-e-Qadr’. Muslims engage in nightlong prayer and recitation of the holy Quran on the 26th day of Ramadan.

This night is believed to be the holiest night of the year since the first verse of the Quran was brought by Archangel Gabriel to Prophet Mohammad on this night.

After nightlong prayers, Muslims offered the last Friday prayers in various mosques across J&K, as the day marks the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Large congregational prayers were offered at the Hazratbal shrine, Syed Yakoob Sahib shrine and other mosques of the Srinagar city.

Authorities did not allow any Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in the old city of the Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Fearing a breach of law and order, this step was taken, official sources said.

In Jammu and at other cities and towns of J&K, a large number of Muslims gathered to offer the last Friday prayers. All the congregational Friday prayer meetings ended peacefully as no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, a senior religious and political leader has called the administration’s decision to disallow prayers at the Jamia Masjid as unfortunate.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) recently banned the Awami Action Committee headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq. The MHA notification said that the organisation was acting against the state and was engaged in encouraging and extolling youth to violence against the country.

The Awami Action Committee was formed in 1963 during the holy Relic agitation in Kashmir by Molvi Mohammad Farooq. The organisation came to be headed by his son, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, after the assassination of his father.

Together with the Awami Action Committee, the MHA also banned Ittehadul Muslimeem headed by Molvi Masroor Anbas Ansari.

