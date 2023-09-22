After Netflix & Disney+, Amazon announces 'ad-free' option for Prime Video

San Francisco, Sep 22 (IANS) Amazon on Friday announced that it will introduce 'limited advertisements' to its Prime Video streaming service in 2024 as it aims to put more cash into creating TV shows and films.

In addition, the company said it will roll out the "ad-free" subscription tier for an extra $2.99 per month for Prime members in the US -- a similar move which was taken by competitors such as Disney+ and Netflix.

In August, Disney+ announced plans for an ad-supported service, while Netflix launched its "basic with ads" streaming plan last year. Prime members in the UK, the US, Germany and Canada will begin seeing advertisements early next year unless they pay an additional fee for an "ad-free" option.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required for Prime members. We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option and will share the price of that option at a later date," Amazon said in a blogpost.

Later in 2024, the company said it would include ads in Prime Video across France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia. Amazon stated that pricing for other countries will be announced at a later date.

"We will email Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced into Prime Video with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option if they would like," the company mentioned.

