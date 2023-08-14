After 18 months, Nawab Malik out on bail, gets a hero’s welcome from rival NCPs

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) After 18 months in jail, former minister Nawab Malik walked out on bail to a rousing reception by both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, here on Monday evening.

Malik was granted two months’ conditional bail on medical grounds and was set free from a private CritiCare Asia Hospital in Kurla where he was undergoing treatment since May 2022.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) sources said that now he is likely to continue his medical treatment at home under the care of his family members.

After the Supreme Court order granting bail on Friday, Malik’s legal team started the relevant formalities which were completed late this evening and the ex-firebrand minister finally walked out to temporary freedom.

Appearing weary but relieved, Malik was received by his family members, then hundreds of supporters from the rival NCP factions greeted him, raising slogans in his favour and he got into a vehicle.

He was escorted to his car where he stepped out of the sunroof, greeted all with a smile and folded hands, but strictly declined to make any comments to the media as per the bail conditions.

Among the prominent persons who received him were NCP MP Supriya Sule who said that finally “justice has been done to Nawab-bhai”.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Feb. 23, 2022 in a case pertaining to alleged money-laundering arising out of a tainted deal in Kurla involving the mafia.

