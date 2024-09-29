Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in November

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it will host Bangladesh for a three-match men's ODI series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 06-11, though the exact venue is yet to be finalised.

The matches will be played on November 6, 9 and 11 respectively. ACB said these three ODIs, along with three T20Is and two Tests, were originally part of Afghanistan’s Future Tour Program (FTP) scheduled for July-August this year.

Moreover, reports emerged of Shahid Pathik Singh Stadium in Greater Noida hosting the ODIs in late July, a time when monsoon begins in North India.

But the series was postponed, with the ACB citing extreme heat in the UAE and India, where it usually hosts its home events. “Following extensive discussions, both boards have agreed to proceed with just the ODI leg, which will be crucial in both teams' preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy which is set to take place in Pakistan in February next year,” said the ACB.

Afghanistan recently secured a historic 2-1 series victory over South Africa in Sharjah and are set to tour Zimbabwe in December for an all-format series against the home side. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have met each other 16 times in ODIs - out of which Bangladesh have won 10 games, while Afghanistan emerged victorious six times.

Afghanistan’s last bilateral ODI meeting with Bangladesh came in 2023, when it won the series 2-1 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The last time these two teams met internationally, Afghanistan won by eight runs (via DLS method) in a crucial Super Eights match of this year’s T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, to enter the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time.

