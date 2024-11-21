Afghan security forces seize 79 kg of meth, detain 20 drug smugglers

Kabul, Nov 21 (IANS) Afghanistan's counter-narcotics police have seized 79 kg of methamphetamine and arrested 20 drug smugglers across the country, the Ministry of Interior reported on Thursday.

The contraband was confiscated during a counter-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Zaranj city, the capital of Nimroz province. An individual who had the intention of smuggling the drug was arrested, the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, Afghan security forces have arrested 20 suspects on the charge of involvement in illicit drug trafficking, selling and purchasing on the outskirts of the capital Kabul. Illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, opium, hashish, and stimulant tablets were found in the detainees, the source added.

The Afghan caretaker government has banned the cultivation of illegal crops, such as poppy and hashish, drug processing and drug trafficking, as well as selling and purchasing them across the country.

