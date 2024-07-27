Afghan govt to install 33 electronic scanners in 12 Customs ports

Kabul, July 27 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government has signed a contract for installing 33 electronic scanners aiming to boost security, curb smuggling, and endorse comprehensive screening of commercial goods, the Economic Affairs Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The scanners worth nearly $113 million will be installed in 12 Customs ports in Afghanistan, the statement said.

For the installation of these scanners, job opportunities will be provided to approximately 2,000 local residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

The electronic scanners will be installed at Torkham, Hairatan, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala, Torghundi, Nimroz, Abu Nasr Farahi, Khost, Paktia, Aqina, and Sher Khan ports.

The Afghan caretaker government has initiated a number of development and infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of airports, water canals, highways, roads, and solar power systems, in an attempt to reconstruct the war-torn country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.