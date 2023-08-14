Afghan caretaker govt declares Aug 15 as 'victory day'

Kabul, Aug 14 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government has declared August 15, the day of the administration's takeover of Kabul, as the "victory day" and a public holiday in the war-ravaged country.

"Tuesday, Asad 24, 1402 (August 15 according to the Persian Calendar) is the victory day of the Jihad (holy war) of the people of Afghanistan under the leadership of Islamic Emirate against the United States and its allies. It will be a public holiday in the country," said a statement released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US-led NATO troops left Afghanistan following the resistance of Taliban forces under the leadership of Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada in August 2021.

