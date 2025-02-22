AFC U20 Asian Cup: Yuhaybi's strike leads Saudi Arabia to 1-0 win over China in quarters

Shenzhen, Feb 22 (IANS) Amar Al Yuhaybi struck deep into time added on as Saudi Arabia defeated China 1-0 in their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 quarter-final at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, who are now on their way to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, will play either 12-time winners Korea Republic or defending champions Uzbekistan in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

China, meanwhile, were left to rue numerous missed opportunities - including a penalty - as they exited the competition.

After a cautious start by both sides, Saad Haqawi had Saudi Arabia’s first look at goal in the eighth minute, with his curling shot off a free-kick just sailing wide of the left post.

China had their first good attempt in the 16th minute when an unmarked Kuai Jiwen, off a cross from Wang Yudong, swung his shot to the right with only keeper Hamed Yousef to beat.

The hosts had the crowd on their feet in the 30th minute when a through ball from Kuai found Wang, who evaded a defender inside the box and with Yousef going the wrong way, just failed to get his shot off an acute angle on target.

Saudi Arabia closed the half the stronger, but Saud Harun could only head the ball from inside the six yard box into the welcoming arms of keeper Liu Qiwei.

China started the second half on the front foot and received a great opportunity to go ahead in the 58th minute after Nawaf Al Ghulaimish brought down Wang just inside the box, but Yousef produced a full-stretch save to deny Liu Chengyu’s penalty.

Wang had another go in the 63rd minute, unleashing a shot from outside the box that Yousef could only parry but Liu miskicked the rebound as the opportunity went to waste.

With play edging towards an additional 30 minutes, Saudi Arabia had the China fans holding their heads in dismay three minutes into time added on when Yuhaybi volleyed the ball into the back of the net over the outstretched arms of keeper Liu for a sensational finish to a thrilling contest.

