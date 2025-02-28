AFC U20 Asian Cup final: Australia eye maiden title against four-time champs Saudi Arabia

Shenzhen, Feb 28 (IANS) The AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 final between Australia and Saudi Arabia promises to be a tactical battle between familiar foes at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium on Saturday.

Australia, known for their attacking prowess, will look to assert their dominance against a Saudi Arabia team that is solid defensively and will aim to frustrate their opponents.

Trevor Morgan’s Young Socceroos have shown their capabilities throughout the tournament, netting 15 goals.

“Our team is looking forward to the match and we are ready to deliver. We do the same as we always do for any match, which is to prepare how to win,” said Morgan.

“We obviously know Saudi Arabia, but they also know us. We met each other only a few months ago (in the Qualifiers) and It's important that we recognise their journey they've had to be in the final, and the qualities they have. But our job is to win, and so that is all we do.”

For Australia, it’s an opportunity to continue their rise on the continental stage and secure their first title since Ange Postecoglou guided the senior team to the 2015 AFC Asian Cup title.

“I don’t feel nervous at all. I think we're all here in youth football, all the coaches, and of course the objective to win. But if I reflect on the challenges we've faced to be in this position, and the boys' quality and character to overcome challenges, I just look forward to every match we play,” added Morgan.

Sebastian Esposito, who featured in all five previous games, is relishing the opportunity to lead his team to the title.

"It’s been an exciting journey. We’re ready to go. We’ve had a strong tournament and we’re fully prepared for tomorrow. We know Saudi Arabia’s quality, but we’re focused on our performance," said captain Esposito.

Head coach Marcos Soares has seen Saudi Arabia grow from strength to strength and believes his team will be ready to take on the challenge.

“We are delighted to be in the final and want to thank the Saudi Football Federation for all the hard work in getting us here,” said Soares. “Australia are a tough team to beat, we know that because we met during the qualifiers. However, we will do everything we can to succeed.

“We had a lot of nerves before we played the quarter-final game against China PR but after surpassing that and qualifying for the FIFA U20 World Cup, the pressure has come off.”

Saudi Arabia are aiming for a fourth title, having previously won in 1986, 1992 and 2018.

“I believe it will be a game between two contrasting teams – one that scores a lot of goals, which we have been watching for a long time, and another that is known for strong defence,” added Soares.

Saudi Arabia midfielder Rakan Alghamdi echoed Soares' sentiments and believes his team is ready to face Australia head-on.

“We know the match will be difficult, but with the help of our coaches, we are well-prepared. Australia are tough opponents, and a final is always a different challenge,” said Alghamdi.

